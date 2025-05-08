Bhool Chuk Maaf: Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer To Not Release In Theatres Due To 'Heightened Security Drills'

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi were gearing up for the theatrical release of their comedy drama Bhool Chuk Maaf. However, given the recent tense situation in the country and the borders, the makers have called off the release and decided to directly release on an OTT platform. This has come as the security across the country has tightened, and the government has ordered mock drills to prepare for the future.

Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release Date

The official Instagram page of Maddock Films, a production house, shared an announcement post stating the movie will not premiere next week on May 16 on Prime Video. The statement reads, "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16, only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND."

Sharing the post, the makers wrote in the caption, "The spirit of the nation comes first! Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf directly on @primevideoin, May 16."

Earlier, the film was supposed to release on May 9.

All About Bhool Chuk Maaf