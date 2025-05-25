Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Seek Blessings Of Ram Lalla And Offer Prayers At Hanuman Garhi Temple In Ayodhya | Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been visiting spiritual places since the cricketer announced his retirement. The couple recently visited Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman. Several photos and videos from their visit are going viral on the internet. In one particular video, Anushka and Virat can be seen offering prayers at the Shree Hanuman Garhi temple amid the tight security.

Following this, ANI uploaded a video of a priest from UP opening up about Virat and Anushka's visit to Ayodhya. He said, "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a deep love for spirituality, culture, God and Sanatana Dharma. They visited Lord Ram Lalla and then took blessings from Lord Hanuman. They also discussed spirituality and mythological things here..."

For the visit, Anushka opted for a pastel pink ethnic ensemble, while Virat wore a beige kurta and pyjama. After their visit to the temple, they were seen in a white saropas around their necks.

When Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan

A few days ago, the couple met Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat. There, they talked about spirituality and sought his blessings. A video went viral on the internet showing the sermon that was delivered by Premanand Maharaj and how the couple attentively listened to it. In the video, the spiritual leader offered profound reflections on the essence of divine grace, urging devotees to look beyond material success and focus on inner transformation. As Anushka and Virat kneeled in front of the guru, the former had tears in her eyes.