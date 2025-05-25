Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On Being Slapped With Legal Notice For His 'Rightful' Exit, Says 'My Lawyer Has Sent...'

Hera Pheri 3 faced a major setback after Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the threequel. What was supposed to be a smooth exit turned into a controversy when Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films, sued the actor for breaching the contract and sought damages worth ₹25 crore for allegedly walking out of the project after accepting a part payment of ₹11 lakh. On Sunday, May 25, Rawal broke his silence on the allegations and shared that his lawyer has sent an "appropriate" response to the notice.

Paresh Rawal on being slammed with a legal notice

Taking to his X handle, Paresh Rawal wrote that when they read his response, all issues regarding his "rightful exit" will be laid to rest. "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest," read his post.

Earlier, it was reported that the actor returned his signing amount with 15% interest. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Paresh Rawal has returned the signing amount of ₹11 lakh with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series.” It has also been revealed that Paresh seemingly had a problem with the contract, as he was supposed to get the remaining amount of ₹14.89 crore only a month after the film's release. Hera Pheri 3 would begin shooting next year, which meant that it was unlikely the film would be released before late 2026. It might have gotten pushed to 2027 as well. The wait of two years for his fees was reportedly an issue with the actor.