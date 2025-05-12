Anushka Sharma Will Remember Virat Kohli's 'Tears And Battles' That No One Saw As Cricketer Announces Retirement From Test

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the Test format today, May 12. The cricketer penned an emotional note announcing on social media that there was something "deeply personal" about playing in whites, and he'll always look back at this Test career with a smile. While everyone was waiting for Anushka Sharma's reaction to the same, little did people expect that she is going to pen an emotional note. The actress has been one of the important figures in Kohli's life, from their dating days to after marriage, the actress was always there in the stands cheering for her husband. She shared the post with an adorable throwback photo of the couple from the Border–Gavaskar Trophy when India beat New Zealand in 2019.

'After every Test series, you came back a little wiser,' Writes Anushka Sharma

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a post with a lengthy caption, expressing her emotions as her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli announces retirement. She wrote that while everyone will talk about his records and milestones, she'll remember his tears that he didn't show his fans, his battles they never saw and his unwavering love for the Test format. "I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege," she continued.

She signed off by writing, "Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye."



Soon after she shared the post, Virat was quick to react with heart emoticons.

(A screengrab from the comment section | Image: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make a hurried appearance at Mumbai airport

Hours before announcing retirement, Virat and Anushka were snapped at the Mumbai airport. The couple ditched their hand-in-hand appearance and hurriedly walked up to the airport check-in. The couple didn't even pose for the paparazzi. Later, they were snapped checking out from Delhi airport.