'Security Will Kick You Out,' Says Angry Jr NTR To Fans At RRR Special Screening In London | Video Goes Viral

Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli recently attended the special screening of their blockbuster film RRR in London. The screening was held at the Royal Albert Hall, where fans flocked to the venue. A video is going viral on the internet that shows Jr NTR losing his cool and shouting at the crowd for misbehaving. He snapped at them, asking them to behave else they would be thrown out by his guard.

Jr NTR snaps at his fans at the RRR screening in London

In the video, Jr NTR dressed in a black ensemble, can be seen shouting at the fans, asking for a selfie and an autograph. He requests his fans to cooperate with the security, else they will be thrown out. "I'll give you a selfie, but you need to wait. If you behave like this, security will kick you out," he said.

Soon after the post was uploaded, his fans came out in his support, asking those creating ruckus at the event. They hailed the actor for looking out for his fans. A user wrote, "He doesn’t want his fans to get hurt in this melee . Is that so hard to understand?" Another wrote, "He was just concerned about fans meru Ila cheste tosestharu vallu Agandi photos Istanu anthe."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Meanwhile, the trio attended the screening where they interacted with the fans and opened up about their private life after RRR. The event also featured a live orchestra by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

