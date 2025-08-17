AR Murugadoss Breaks Silence On Salman Khan Starrer Sikandar's Debacle, Acknowledges Mistake: Couldn’t Execute It Well

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, failed to impress the audience, hence bombed at the box office. The movie was one of the highly anticipated films of 2025, not just because it featured a veteran actor but was helmed by veteran director AR Murugadoss, who gave the hit movie Ghajini. Months after the release, the director has finally broken his silence on the movie's failure and confessed to the bad execution.

AR Murugadoss opens up about the debacle of Sikandar

In an interview with Valaipechu Voice, AR Murugadoss admitted his responsibility and said the failure lay in the film's execution. He shared that the base of the movie was "very emotional", it followed a king who doesn't understand his wife and realises her importance when she dies. So to fulfil her wife's wish, he befriends those who have her organs and makes sure they don't suffer. "The story was emotional, but I couldn’t execute it well," added the filmmaker.

He further compared the movie to Aamir Khan's superhit movie Ghajini and said the latter didn't fail as it was a remake, so he was able to execute it well. “I could pull off Ghajini because it was a remake, not an original script. I had already done it before, so I had complete command. With Sikandar, that wasn’t the case."

Will AR Murugadoss return to Hindi cinema after Sikandar's debacle?

In the same conversation, the filmmaker shared that Sikandar's failure doesn't mean that he will not return to Bollywood. "I definitely will if I find my comfort zone," having said that, he added, "when the audience can’t connect with my thinking, it affects me deeply.”