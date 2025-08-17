War 2 Is A Colossal Disappointment: Pathaan's Assistant Director Criticises Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR's Actioner, Calls It 'Weakest Film' Of YRF Spy Universe

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is performing well at the box office despite garnering mixed reviews from critics and the audience. However, it seems the movie failed to impress the inner circle of YRF Spy Verse as an assistant director of Pathaan, Rajvir Ashar, took to his social media handle to criticise the movie. Rajvir shared that his "most" anticipated day turned out to be a "colossal disappointment". The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Kiara Advani in the key role.

Assistant Director Rajvir Ashar is 'disappointed' after watching War 2

Rajvir shared a post on his Instagram Stories, which is going viral on Reddit. He shared a photo from the theatres and penned a note expressing that he is disappointed after watching War 2 and called it "the weakest" film of the universe. "This one was just a heartbreaking experience for me. I was rooting for this film and all it did was upset me to no degree! A mid-first half is followed by a deplorable and overlong second. Neither did it have enough highs nor was it successful in resonating with me emotionally! The most ‘anticipated’ day turned out to be a ‘colossal’ disappointment. Weakest film of the universe!" he wrote.

The Reddit users are amused to witness how a YRF insider is criticising the movie. A user wrote, "This type of thing is more interesting to me when it's related to director, producers and crew feuds than any actors' gossips and their cheating scandals, yeah, call that movie disappointing trash and that you could have done it better."

Another wrote, "Nothing in War 2 ever feels like it connected to the other Spy Universe. The film could have easily streamlined the lore of the world, but instead it chose to take it to Copverse absurdity." A third user wrote, "The only good film from this so-called universe is Ek tha Tiger. Kabir Khan made a love story about two spies and the idea was pure... The rest of them were just projects made from different commercial opportunities."

A War fan wrote, "I would so love if they kept the same director for the universe. Kabir did a great job with ETT. No wonder it stands out among the rest of the rehashed spy movies."

