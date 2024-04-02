Advertisement

AR Rahman has just seen through the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham, the tunes for which have been composed by the musical maestro. Next on his extensive roster of releases, is Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Rahman recently opened up about certain internal hiccups he faced in his process of being a part of the film.

AR Rahman was not too sure about the first cut of Maidaan

AR Rahman recently appeared for an interview with Connect FM Canada. The rolling conversation saw the music director reveal how when he saw the first cut of Maidaan - sans the CGI, he was riddled with reservations about being a part of the film. He reflects how having already done a sports film, he could not articulate how Maidaan would be contributing to his portfolio - the reservations also swung the other way round.

He said, "When I first saw Maidaan, it didn’t have the CGI. My question was why am I doing this film? I have done a sports film already so what am I going to do new in it. Then when I saw it again, I thought there was a lot we could do, like bring the humanity, the romance out, the powerful female character out".

AR Rahman reflects on how he reconciled his take on the film

Having been candid about his first reaction to Maidaan, AR Rahman went on to articulate why he chose to stick with the project. Rahman put his faith in director Amit Sharma who was extremely clear with his vision from the get go. This greatly enhanced the music director's faith in the film.



He said, "Then you realize it’s your mind which can do or not do things. So the way you take it is very important. It is very similar to how you take life. Now we have finished the song and it is done with the brilliant Amit Sharma who is so particular about every little frame and sound. He has dedicated four years of his life to this film". Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, traces the story of the trailblazing Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film is set to hit theatres on April 10.