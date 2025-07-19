Are Hansika Motwani And Sohael Kathuriya Heading For Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage? Here's What We Know

Hansika Motwani got married to Sohael Khaturiya in a dreamy, lavish wedding ceremony in Jaipur on December 4, 2022. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies were nothing less than a big bash; each festivity was celebrated with great pomp. However, it seems there is trouble in paradise as rumours are rife that the couple is living separately. Not just this, Hansika, who shared several loved-up posts with husband Sohael, are either archived or deleted.

Are Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya living separately?

According to a media report, Hansika and Sohael are facing some issues in their marriage, and it all started when the couple started living with Sohael's family. However, soon issues cropped up, and to mend their relationship, the couple shifted into a different flat but in the same building as his family. It seems the problems have persisted.

When the portal approached the businessman, he simply called the rumours untrue and didn't issue any clarification.

Did Hansika Motwani remove her photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya from Instagram?

Hansika is active on Instagram and keeps her fans on their toes by sharing her photos and videos from movie sets. She also used to post photos with her husband, Sohael, but since last year, she hasn't posted any photos with her husband. She didn't even drop a post on their wedding anniversary last year, hinting that they might be heading for a divorce.

What's on the work front?