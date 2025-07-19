Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi New Promo Out, Smriti Irani As Tulsi Virani Takes Fans Down Memory Lane | Watch

A new teaser of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been released by the makers ahead of its premiere on July 29. Reportedly, the iconic show has returned for a limited run and will mark Smriti Irani's comeback to acting after 12 years. Smriti has earlier talked about how her TV comeback as Tulsi Virani with the new episodes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is "return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped her life". The new promo has teased that the show will be filled with emotions and family drama.

The new promo begins with Tulsi wrapping up some work and shutting her laptop. She then gives a house tour, as a voiceover plays, “Kabhi kabhi sochti hun, apne woh nahi jo tasveeron mein saath khade hote hain. Apne woh hain jo takleefo mein saath khade hote hain. Lagta hai jaise kal ki hi baat ho jab main Shanti Niketan aayi thi, jahan ek chhat ke neeche rehkar bhi dilon mein faasle the. Kabhi bachhe bhatke, kabhi bahu betiyon mein farak kiya gaya. Par ek maa, patni, bahu ka farz kehta hai, usoolo ke saath pyaar ho toh parivaar juda rehta hai.”

Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi | Image: Instagram

The sentimental tone of the promo hints that the Kyunki... days are back. Earlier, about her return as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, former Union Minister Smriti shared, "In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki—and help shape a future where India’s creative industries aren’t just celebrated, but truly empowered."