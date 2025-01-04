Arjun Kapoor Blames Varun Dhawan For Dharma Production Giving Him 'Less Work', Says Baby John Actor 'Fooled Him'

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have known each other for years as their fathers were into the business of making films. Growing up, the duo also followed their fathers into the film industry, though both went in front of the camera instead of behind it. In a recent interaction, Arjun Kapoor spoke about Varun made a fool of him.

Arjun Kapoor on Varun Dhawan: Vo dikthta hai innocent type ka

In an interaction with Galatta India, Arjun Kapoor was asked about him and Varun Dhawan opening a production company together. He replied, “Varun basically made a fool of me. He told me that I had a good role in the seven-minute short film. We were taking Barry John’s acting classes at that time. He decided that he wanted to direct the final film. I was like, ‘Okay, how bad will he do’?”.

He further said, “He wrote the film and said, ‘You are the hero’. We started shooting and Varun was directing. When I saw the edit, I got to know that he was actually the hero and I was the villain in the film. He didn’t tell me all this and I got to know about it after completing the shoot”.

File photo of Arjun Kapoor | Source: IMDb

“His dialogues are absolutely right in that film, ‘Vo dikhta hai innocent swaami type ka, but actually hai h*****i type ka. Watch it on YouTube, it’s one of the rare films in which Varun can be seen wearing a T-shirt. I am not telling you the name, because I am not very proud of it. He showed that to him, can you imagine? I feel that’s the reason I got less work from Dharma at one point."

File photo of Varun Dhawan | Source: IMDb

What’s next for Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan?

Arjun Kapoor is basking in the success of his latest release Singham Again. In the film, he played the role of antagonist and was praised by many for his brilliant acting skills. He will next be seen in a romantic comedy titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi and will also star Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is set to release in theatres on February 21 this year.

File photo of Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor | Source: Instagram