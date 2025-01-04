Published 19:06 IST, January 4th 2025
Arjun Kapoor Blames Varun Dhawan For Dharma Production Giving Him 'Less Work', Says Baby John Actor 'Fooled Him'
Arjun Kapoor in a candid conversation opened up about his experience of making a short film with Varun Dhawan. He also revealed few interesting details.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have known each other for years as their fathers were into the business of making films. Growing up, the duo also followed their fathers into the film industry, though both went in front of the camera instead of behind it. In a recent interaction, Arjun Kapoor spoke about Varun made a fool of him.
Arjun Kapoor on Varun Dhawan: Vo dikthta hai innocent type ka
In an interaction with Galatta India, Arjun Kapoor was asked about him and Varun Dhawan opening a production company together. He replied, “Varun basically made a fool of me. He told me that I had a good role in the seven-minute short film. We were taking Barry John’s acting classes at that time. He decided that he wanted to direct the final film. I was like, ‘Okay, how bad will he do’?”.
He further said, “He wrote the film and said, ‘You are the hero’. We started shooting and Varun was directing. When I saw the edit, I got to know that he was actually the hero and I was the villain in the film. He didn’t tell me all this and I got to know about it after completing the shoot”.
“His dialogues are absolutely right in that film, ‘Vo dikhta hai innocent swaami type ka, but actually hai h*****i type ka. Watch it on YouTube, it’s one of the rare films in which Varun can be seen wearing a T-shirt. I am not telling you the name, because I am not very proud of it. He showed that to him, can you imagine? I feel that’s the reason I got less work from Dharma at one point."
What’s next for Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan?
Arjun Kapoor is basking in the success of his latest release Singham Again. In the film, he played the role of antagonist and was praised by many for his brilliant acting skills. He will next be seen in a romantic comedy titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi and will also star Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is set to release in theatres on February 21 this year.
While Varun Dhawan is applauded for his acting and action sequences in his latest film Baby John, which released on December 24, 2024. He is jam-packed with back-to-back projects. He will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film is written and helmed by Dhadak fame director Shashank Khaitan. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the lead role. The romantic comedy also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Manish Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Manoj Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in pivotal roles. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to release in theatres on April 18, 2025.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:06 IST, January 4th 2025