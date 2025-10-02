Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor Among Early Guests At Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's Engagement

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor and writer Rohan Thakkar are all set to get engaged in a formal ceremony in Mumbai on October 2. Guests, including the Kapoor family, started to arrive early evening to bless the couple as they embark on a new journey in their lives. Anshula and Rohan announced that they were engaged in July this year and now, a formal puja was hosted by producer Boney Kapoor at his residence on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Mohit Marwah, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and her children Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi were among the early guests at the function.

Guests arrive at Anshula Kapoor's engagement in Mumbai included Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi | Image: Varinder Chawla

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's look at sister Anhsula Kapoor's engagement attracted eyeballs | Image: Varinder Chawla

Mohit Marwah at Anshula Kapoor's engagement | Image: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor greets media at his sister's engagement ceremony | Image: Varinder Chawla

Maheep Kapoor with her son Jahaan Kapoor at Anshula Kapoor's engagement in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Sonam, who is said to be expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, also arrived for her cousin Anshula's engagement ceremony. However, she avoided the paparazzi and swiftly made her way inside the venue. She came solo and wasn't accompanied by Anand or their son Vayu.