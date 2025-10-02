Updated 2 October 2025 at 21:17 IST
Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor Among Early Guests At Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's Engagement
Anshula Kapoor and writer Rohan Thakkar announced that they were engaged in July earlier this year and now, a formal puja was hosted by producer Boney Kapoor at his residence on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor and writer Rohan Thakkar are all set to get engaged in a formal ceremony in Mumbai on October 2. Guests, including the Kapoor family, started to arrive early evening to bless the couple as they embark on a new journey in their lives. Anshula and Rohan announced that they were engaged in July this year and now, a formal puja was hosted by producer Boney Kapoor at his residence on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.
Mohit Marwah, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and her children Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi were among the early guests at the function.
Sonam, who is said to be expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, also arrived for her cousin Anshula's engagement ceremony. However, she avoided the paparazzi and swiftly made her way inside the venue. She came solo and wasn't accompanied by Anand or their son Vayu.
At the venue, Arjun confirmed that his younger sister's engagement ceremony is a small affair and only family members and close friends will be in attendance. Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. She had earlier revealed that she met Rohan Thakkar on a dating app three years ago. Anshula was most recently seen in the reality show The Traitors, streaming on Prime Video.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 2 October 2025 at 19:57 IST