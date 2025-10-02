Updated 2 October 2025 at 19:22 IST
Alia Bhatt Addresses Speculation Around Her Weight Loss Through 'Unnatural Process' After Raha's Birth
About her post pregnancy weight loss, Alia Bhatt shared that people often speculate that she did it through an "unnatural process".
Postpartum weight loss in women is a drawn out and a steady process, with results visible after months of hard work, involving dietary changes and workout. However, with the rise in intake of Ozempic and other related weight loss drugs among celebs, especially in women post pregnancy, it has become an often discussed matter on social media that meds are much sought after to achieve the pre-pregnancy look faster. Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen had revealed she used Ozempic for weight loss after a pregnancy loss in 2020. Katy Perry has been rumored to have used Ozempic after giving birth, a charge that she has denied.
About her post pregnancy weight loss, Alia Bhatt shared that people often speculate that she did it through an "unnatural process". She recalled being subjected to unnecessary scrutiny about her postpartum body. "I remember there was a picture that came out and they were like oh my god, there were trolls, like she has done this through unnatural process. 'Why did she have to lose weight so quickly. It's fine, take your time, Alia.' I saw this and I was like 'oh no, it just happened naturally this way'," the Brahmastra actress shared on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.
Alia also shared how she lost calories through breastfeeding. "After giving birth to Raha, I actually put on quite a bit of weight. I was breastfeeding, and it burns a lot of calories, and I was also eating clean. So I lost a lot of the weight quite quickly," she said.
According to Healthline, breastfeeding can help in managing or losing postpartum weight. Moms burn about 500 extra calories a day while producing breast milk, which could lead to faster weight loss after birth.
