Arjun Kapoor Says 'Being Selfish' Is Looked At Wrongly As He Opens Up About Loneliness Post Breakup

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been creating headlines ever since the Singham Again actor confirmed being single in a pre- Diwali event in Mumbai. Arjun Kapoor has now shared about how he handled loneliness. He also shared how he learned to cope up with the emotional challenges.

A lot that has happened in my life: Arjun Kapoor

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Arjun Kapoor opened up how after the breakup, he was dealing with loneliness. He said, “I think that was 2014, and I was dealing with my mom’s loss and my sister was in Delhi, so the house was empty. This was also the time I was becoming a star and was getting all the attention, but not the attention I wanted in my personal life. Then, my personal life became balanced, irrespective of how work went. I think today, like I say this, I needed to just take care of myself being selfish is looked at slightly in the wrong way, but I guess it’s not selfish. It’s just I was not okay because of other things it was not the loneliness or me being alone it was just a lot that’s happened in my life.”

File photo of Arjun Kapoor | Source: Instagram

He further shared, “Relationships fulfill you but if you’re not okay, you need to figure that out. You can’t project that on a relationship or other people. It’s everyday (that) you figure stuff out. I always say that everyday you wake up (you need to note) the new things you need to work on — whether you are in a relationship or otherwise”.

Arjun concluded saying, “It’s very tricky to speak about it and know because I think I’ve got to respect the way things have been. I don’t like to go into details for that reason, but I will never ever crisscross the two things. I think what my issues in the beginning part of my life are not correlated to where I am today.”

Arjun Kapoor confirmed being single

A pre- Diwali event which was hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with the team of his film Singham Again. In a viral clip from the event, he has confirmed it that he is single confirming his ongoing breakup rumours from Malaika.

File photo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora | Source: X