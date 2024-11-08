Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu's Maldives Getaway Goes Viral

Viral Photo: In a rare treat for Tollywood fans, several superstars from Telugu cinema were seen together in a frame. Recently, south actress Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo on Instagram featuring megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu , Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni, and Upasana casually hanging out together on a holiday. The photos have since gone viral with speculations of potential film collaboration.

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu , and Ram Charan came together for a friend's birthday

As per reports, Group MD Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty celebrated his birthday on 7 November in the Maldives, joined by friends including Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Akhil Akkineni, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Mahesh Babu with <span style="background-color:transparent;color:#000000;">with Anil’s family | Image: X</span>

Mahesh Babu shared a video message to wish Anil a happy birthday and posed with Anil’s family in the Maldives. Namrata Shirodkar also shared the glimpses from the vacation. Photos and videos from the gathering quickly went viral.

Chiru, Nag, Mahesh, Charan, Akhil partying in Maldives: Rare picture

A viral photo of a lavish gathering featuring Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Akhil Akkineni, and Nagarjuna Akkineni is making rounds on the internet. Shared by an X (former Twitter) user, the image captures these Tollywood icons enjoying a cosy lunch in a luxurious setting. Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, are also seen enjoying the occasion.