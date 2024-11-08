Published 12:23 IST, November 8th 2024
Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu's Maldives Getaway Goes Viral
Top South Indian film stars, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu are on a Maldives holiday, their gateway photos are now going viral.
Viral Photo: In a rare treat for Tollywood fans, several superstars from Telugu cinema were seen together in a frame. Recently, south actress Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo on Instagram featuring megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu , Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni, and Upasana casually hanging out together on a holiday. The photos have since gone viral with speculations of potential film collaboration.
Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu , and Ram Charan came together for a friend's birthday
As per reports, Group MD Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty celebrated his birthday on 7 November in the Maldives, joined by friends including Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Akhil Akkineni, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Mahesh Babu shared a video message to wish Anil a happy birthday and posed with Anil’s family in the Maldives. Namrata Shirodkar also shared the glimpses from the vacation. Photos and videos from the gathering quickly went viral.
Chiru, Nag, Mahesh, Charan, Akhil partying in Maldives: Rare picture
A viral photo of a lavish gathering featuring Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Akhil Akkineni, and Nagarjuna Akkineni is making rounds on the internet. Shared by an X (former Twitter) user, the image captures these Tollywood icons enjoying a cosy lunch in a luxurious setting. Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, are also seen enjoying the occasion.
Fans are excited by this rare assembly of top stars. In the pictures, Mahesh Babu sports a stylish look with a long beard and hair for his film SSMB29, while Ram Charan smiles broadly, donning a unique hairstyle and black cap. Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni add a touch of style with floral, beach-inspired outfits. The star-studded photo has sparked excitement online, with fans speculating about a possible upcoming film.
