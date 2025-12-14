Arjun Rampal Announces Engagement To Longtime Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, Hints At Marriage Plan

Arjun Rampal is basking in the success of his recently released film Dhurandhar, in which he essays the role of an antagonist. However, the actor is in the news for another good reason. In a recent podcast, the actor confirmed his engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades. The actor chose a quiet and simple way to announce the big news, leaving his fans surprised.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are engaged

In a recent podcast, Arjun and Gabriella opened up about their relationship. She confessed that they are not married, but hinted that they might get hitched. To this, Arjun said, "But we are engaged". They further revealed how they met and what attracted them towards each other. As the video continued, Gabriella shared that she didn't approach Arjun because of his looks and hoped that the actor hadn't done the same. Arjun quipped and confessed, "No, no. I went after her because she was hot, then I realised there is a little more to it than just the hotness."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades's relationship timeline

The couple reportedly met through mutual friends in 2018 and started dating after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their first baby, Arik. They welcomed their second son, Arav, in July 2023. The couple is going strong and building their life with each passing day.

Gabriella is a South African model and fashion designer. She has also starred in several films and music videos. Lately, she launched her clothing brand, Deme. She also founded VRTT Vintage.

Before Gabriella, Arjun was married to Mehr Jesia. The two got married in 1998 and welcomed two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. However, in 2018, they announced their separation and their divorce was finalised in 2019. They continue to co-parent their daughters, who are often seen spending quality time with their stepbrothers.