Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kapil Sharma's Comedy Film Witnesses Growth On Saturday, Mints ₹4.35 Crore

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection: Kapil Sharma starrer met with a low opening at the box office in India owing to poor reviews. However, on the second day, it witnessed 35.14 per cent growth. Helmed by Anukalp Goswami, the movie serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹2.5 crore at the box office on the second day. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹4.35 crore in the domestic market. Considering the collection pace, it may surpass the ₹5 crore mark in its opening weekend at the box office. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 had an overall 26.63 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with maximum reported in Bengaluru (46 per cent).

The movie's business is also affected due to Ranveer Singh's starrer Dhurandhar's growing craze among the Indian audience.

What is the plot of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2?

The story follows the life of the protagonist, played by Kapil Sharma, who is in a relationship with multiple women simultaneously. He has already been married three times, yet he looks forward to marrying the woman he truly loves. Apart from Kapil, the movie also stars Manjot Singh, Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury and Heera Varina in the lead roles. Late star Asrani, who passed away in October this year, was also part of the movie. After the theatrical run, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon Pyaar 2 will make its digital debut on JioHotstar.

What's next for Kapil Sharma?

The comedian is returning with the fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on the streaming giant Netflix. It will start streaming from December 20. A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra cryptically announced that she will be gracing the couch at the comedy show. Behind-the-scenes photos from the set shared by Navjot Singh Sidhu confirmed the same.

The upcoming season will feature an unexpected lineup of guests, including Bhojpuri stars.