Arjun Rampal Marries Longtime Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades In Goa | Photos

After nearly 8 years of dating, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal married model Gabriella Demetriades on Friday in a simple registered ceremony in Goa.

The marriage was registered under Goa's Uniform Civil Code, Sub-Registrar Suraj Vernekar informed ANI over the phone.

Pictures shared with ANI by the Sub-Registrar show Arjun and Gabriella signing the documents in casual outfits, radiating happiness and exchanging warm smiles as they marked the special moment together. The couple completed the formalities at the Sub-Registrar's office in Mapusa, North Goa.





Arjun and Gabriella reportedly met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating each other after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together. Four years later, they were blessed with their second son Ariv.

Arjun also has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is currently basking in the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, which has added another milestone to his cinematic journey. (ANI)

