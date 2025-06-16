Armaan Malik Celebrates Brother Amaal Mallik's 35th Birthday, Says 'Nothing Can Break Us' Amid Family Feud

Amaal Mallik is celebrating his 35th birthday today, June 16, and on this occasion, he has received a heartwarming wish from his little brother, Armaan Malik. The singer's post has come after Amaal shared that he has broken ties with his family. He penned a note calling his bond with his brother unbreakable and shared a set of two adorable and goofy photos.

Armaan Malik's birthday post for brother Amaal is all about love and an unbreakable bond

Armaan took to his Instagram handle to share the photos in which seem to be from their vacation diaries. The first image is a candid shot of the Malik brothers, while in the second, they can be seen in a goofy pose. In the caption, he wrote, "Nothing can break us, nothing can pull us apart. I’ll love you as long as I have this beating heart. With you, I’ve always felt safe, seen, and whole.. That’s what big brothers are… protectors of the soul. Happy birthday, my lion, @amaal_mallik. I wish for this smile on your face to keep coming back baari baari."

Soon after he shared the post, their father Daboo Malik dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Amaal Mallik opens up about depression diagnosis

In March, Amaal shared a post on his Instagram handle about battling depression and shared that he has broken ties with his family. However, later he deleted the post and issued a clarification saying, "Thank you for the love and support it truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals to not harass my family.. Please don’t sensationalise and give negative headlines to my vulnerability…It’s a request. It’s taken a lot for me to open up & it is a very tough time for me…I will always love my family but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one, and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace.”