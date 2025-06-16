Republic World
Updated 16 June 2025 at 15:00 IST

Did Uorfi Javed Win The Traitors? Influencer's Deleted Post Of Chats With 'Rebel' Apoorva Mukhija Spark Speculations

Amid the public fallout of Urofi Javed and 'Rebel' Apoorva Mukhija, a key detail about the winner of the reality show The Traitors made its way online. However, it is not certain if the leak is the actual outcome of the show or just a ploy.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Uorfi Javed vs Apoorva Mukhija
Uorfi Javed vs Apoorva Mukhija | Image: Republic

Controversy seems to follow Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija at all corners. The influencers recently appeared together in the reality show The Traitors. Premiered on June 12, three episodes of the show are already out, and the rest will be released on a weekly basis. In just the first few days of its debut, The Traitor has given the internet a fresh fallout to talk about. Influencers Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija have resorted to mudslinging on social media, calling out each other's behaviour on the show. Amid this, Uorfi accidentally shared a screenshot of a chat with Apoorva where the duo were seemingly discussing the winner of the show.

Did Uorfi accidentally reveal the winner of The Traitor? 

Based on the International reality show, the first season of The Traitor Indian version, was shot at Jaisalmer. A total of 20 celebrities from film, television and social media have participated in the show this time. Apoorva and Uorfi were among the participants and developed a good bond in the initial days of the show. However, in her recent YouTube video, Apoorva slammed Urofi for making distasteful remarks off-camera. Responding to this, the latter took to her Instagram account to share screenshots of their conversation, implying that their ‘fight’ was staged.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Uorfi wrote, “Everything is planned, guys. We have literally spoken after that incident. This was all planned, her (Apoorva's) story time, the fact that she is exaggerating it so much, and making me look bad, is what I hate. One day before, when Jannat was crying for her parents, she told me I don’t understand how you can cry for your parents at this age, main to bahot khush hu parents se door reh ke’. Also, when I went to her to console her, in front of the cast and crew, she went like beh*****d jaa na yaha se. I felt extremely disrespected. So out of anger, I said what I said!”

In a follow-up story, the fashion influencer-turned-actress shared another screenshot in which the two were seemingly discussing the winner of the show. In the chat, they shared how their fight would work well for the show. Reportedly, in the same conversation, Apoorva mentioned that Uorfi has won the show. The story has been unavailable since then. A screenshot of the same landed on Reddit, but has been removed now.

A screengrab of Uorfi Javed's post | Image: Instagram&nbsp;

Most recently, Apoorva and Uorfi both continue to level serious allegations of disrespect against each other. It remains unknown if their fallout is real or staged to generate buzz. New episodes of The Traitor will stream every Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.

Published 16 June 2025 at 15:00 IST