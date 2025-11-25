Army Daughter To Mother in Crisis: All About Celina Jaitly’s Military Background, Three Sons And Divorce With Austrian Husband Peter Haag | Image: X

Celina Jaitly has accused her husband, Peter Haag, of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. She has filed a case in a Mumbai lower court and is seeking ₹50 crore in damages for the loss of her income and properties.

Soon after, No Entry actress took to her Instagram account to pen a long, emotionally heavy note confirming her divorce from Peter Haag. 15 years after their wedding, the former Miss India shared a heartbreaking detail about how she has been left alone to tackle the challenges of life. The actress shared a picture of herself from her wedding day with the note. In her post, Celina shared that she is equipped to fight all odds with ‘courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire & faith’ since she is a soldier’s daughter.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag exchanged vows in a thousand-year-old Austrian monastery, surrounded by close friends and family in 2010. The couple has three children. According to reports, Peter Haag is an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier.

Although she usually stays away from the spotlight, this news has shocked her fans. Very few people know about the unusual turns in her family’s lineage, which connects different communities across generations, all of whom dedicated their lives to the Indian Army.

All about Cenlina Jaitly, and her family

Celina Jaitly was born in 1981 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and grew up in a home that blended military discipline with a rich cultural mix.

Her father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly, was a Punjabi Hindu and a retired Indian Army officer who fought in the 1971 war. As per reports, he was seriously injured during the Indo-Pak conflict and completely lost his hearing. After battling a long illness, he passed away in July 2017. Celina often says that his guidance taught her discipline and responsibility, shaping the way she sees life.

Her mother, Meeta Francis, was a Christian and worked as a professor of psychology and literature. Celina has spoken about her as a steady source of inspiration who encouraged her to embrace different cultures. She passed away in June 2018 after her fight with cancer.

Celina’s maternal side also carries a strong military legacy. Her maternal grandfather, Colonel Eric Francis, served in the Rajputana Rifles, while her grandmother Usha, came from a Punjabi Christian family with Afghan Hindu roots.

Celina’s brother, Vikrant Jaitly, also serves in the Indian Army. Retired Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly served as a paratrooper with the 3 Para Special Forces and represents the fourth generation in their family to join the forces. Recently, she shared an emotional message asking for his safe return after reports claimed he had been detained in the UAE since September last year.

Celina married Austrian hotelier and entrepreneur Peter Haag 15 years ago. They welcomed twin sons in 2012 and another pair of twins in 2017, but reportedly tragically lost one of the babies to a hypoplastic heart condition.