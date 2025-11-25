‘A Soldier’s Daughter, I Won’t Drown’: Celina Jaitly Takes To Instagram To Announce Divorce With Husband Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram account to pen a long, emotionally heavy note confirming her divorce from Peter Haag. This comes after the actress filed a domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation case against the Austrian entrepreneur. The couple exchanged vows in a thousand-year-old monastery in Austria on September 23, 2010.

15 years after their wedding, the former Miss India shared a heartbreaking note detailing how she has been left alone to tackle the challenges of life. She wrote, “In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me.”

Also Read: Who Is Celina Jaitly's Husband Peter Haag Accused Of Domestic Violence?



The actress shared a picture of herself from her wedding day with the note. In her post, Celina shared that she is equipped to fight all odds with ‘courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire & faith’ since she is a soldier’s daughter. In the first statement following the domestic violence case, the actress shared, “My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me.” She concluded the note by thanking her legal team and expressing gratitude to the people who have been by her side.

Celina Jaitly, her husband Peter Haag and their children | Image: Instagram

Speaking with Republic Media, Celina's lawyer confirmed that the divorce proceedings of the actress and her husband have been ongoing in Austria. Niharika Karanjawala, Principal Associate, Karanjawala & Co, shared, "Divorce proceedings in the Austrian court allowed one hour of telephonic access to children every day. In accordance, she is now allowed access to children for an hour every day."

Advertisement