Article 370 Box Office Day 10: Yami Gautam Film Continues Dream Run On Second Weekend

Article 370 hit the big screens on February 23. Headline by Yami Gautam the film is directed by Aditya Jambhale and is produced by Aditya Dhar. The film is based on the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and has received a positive response from the audience. The movie has now crossed over ₹50 crore at the domestic box office.

Yami Gautam film breaches ₹50 crore mark

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 opened to a decent ₹6.12 crore. The film has been declared a ‘super hit’ by trade experts. Industry analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the day-wise breakup of the film. The movie has maintained a strong hold on the second weekend as well.

#Article370 SOLID Second weekend solidifies its status as a 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝐇𝐈𝐓



Day 1 - ₹ 6.12 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 9.08 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 10.25 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 3.60 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 3.55 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 3.15 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 3.07 cr

Day 8 - ₹ 3.12 cr

Day 9 - ₹ 5.25 cr

Day 10 - ₹ 7.25 cr



Total-… pic.twitter.com/0IIHzggLej — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 4, 2024

On the first weekend, the Yami Gautam film minted around ₹25 crore, as per the analyst. In the subsequent days, the movie maintained a steady business at the ticketing counter. On its second Friday, the movie raked in ₹3.12 crore. This is followed by ₹5.25 crore on Saturday and ₹7.25 crore on Sunday. The film has now amassed a total of ₹54.44 crore in India.

Yami Gautam says ‘there is nothing offensive’ in the film

In an interview with Variety, actress Yami Gautam who headlines the film Article 370 has opened up about the film and its ban in the Gulf countries. The actress told the publication, “We really didn’t anticipate this because we feel there is nothing in the film, which is offensive. The way it’s performing here in India, I don’t see anybody being offended with the film.”

She continued that people have hailed the film as a non-propaganda film. She also acknowledged that there are people who have passed judgment about the film without watching it. She added, “In fact, people are putting out the word that this is not a propaganda film. [Nevertheless] there will be some people who, without watching, will pass a judgement and we are used to it. And they are saying to themselves, you come out of the film feeling proud and patriotic. And this is something which led to very important peace and development in a state like Kashmir.”