Updated March 1st, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Yami Gautam Breaks Silence On Article 370 Getting Banned In Gulf Countries

Yami Gautam has finally opened up on the ban of her recent film Article 370 in gulf countries. The movie continues to await release in the countries.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam at Article 270 screening. | Image:Viral Bhayani/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Yami Gautam has finally reacted to her recent film Article 370 being banned in the Gulf countries. Soon after its release, the film based on the abrogation of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, faced a ban in the countries of the Middle East. The film is still awaiting a clearance in certification in the said location. 

Yami Gautam says ‘there is nothing offensive’ in the film 

In an interview with Variety, actress Yami Gautam who headlines the film Article 370 has opened up about the film and its ban in the Gulf countries. The actress told the publication, “We really didn’t anticipate this because we feel there is nothing in the film, which is offensive. The way it’s performing here in India, I don’t see anybody being offended with the film.” 

She continued that people have hailed the film as a non-propaganda film. She also acknowledged that there are people who have passed judgment about the film without watching it. She added, “In fact, people are putting out the word that this is not a propaganda film. [Nevertheless] there will be some people who, without watching, will pass a judgement and we are used to it. And they are saying to themselves, you come out of the film feeling proud and patriotic. And this is something which led to very important peace and development in a state like Kashmir.” 

Yami Gautam says what is jingoism for others is patriotism for her

In the same interview, the actress has also shared her perspective on the patriotism vs jingoism debate. She said, “It’s a matter of perspective – what might be jingoism for somebody, is patriotism for me.” 

Further, she appreciated the culture of watching films in theatres and hailed it for having a community viewing experience. She concluded, “[Watching the film in a theatre was one of the] best experiences in recent times. We were all clapping and hooting and they’re all strangers sitting next to each other, but if you can infuse that feeling of oneness, that you feel good about something, I think that’s an achievement. I like to see the bigger story, the positive story, and go home with that.” 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 22:41 IST

