English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Article 370 NOT Banned In Gulf Countries, Yami Gautam Film Yet To Be Certified Overseas: Reports

Several media reports have surfaced claiming Article 370 being banned in the Gulf countries. However, reliable sources claim it to be false.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam in Article 370
Yami Gautam in Article 370 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amid rumours of Article 370 being banned in the Gulf countries, fresh reports suggest that all these speculations are false. Reliable sources revealed to ANI that the Yami Gautam starrer faces no ban in Gulf countries and is still awaiting certification in certain nations. Initial reports claimed a ban but it has now been clarified.

What more do we know about Article 370?

The action political drama directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, was released on February 23. It depicts Yami as intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir and revolves around the revocation of Article 370 by the Union Government on August 5, 2019.

 

 

What did Yami Gautam say about Article 370?

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles.

Yami recently told ANI, “We were told that this film may not find success at the box office as viewers do not appreciate such subjects. We had full faith in the film striking the right chord and finding favour with the audience. A common refrain in the congratulatory messages that I have been receiving since our film hit theatres is that the youth should watch it as there's no propaganda in it.”

Advertisement

 

 

What did Aditya Dhar say about Article 370?

Aditya addressed the team's dedication to portraying real-life struggles through cinema. Despite uncertainties about audience reception, the team remains hopeful and grateful for the positive response received thus far. He told ANI, “Our film had characters based on real-life people, who worked tirelessly for the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The idea was to narrate their struggles in real life and bring it to viewers through the audio-visual medium.”

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

an hour ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

an hour ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

an hour ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

an hour ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

an hour ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

an hour ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

2 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

3 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

19 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland State Lottery Result TUESDAY Draw - Check Winners

    Info7 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Meets Mann Ki Baat Fame German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Grp Capt Nair: Gaganyaan Astronaut Who Fired First Air-Launched BrahMos

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. JP Morgan vice president alleges caste discrimination in Gujarat

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Kerala: In Yet Another Case of Human-Animal Conflict, Elephant Kills Man

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo