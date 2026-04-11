Asha Bhosle, 93, Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, 93, suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11. Following this, she has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and is receiving treatment. She has been admitted to the Emergency Medical Services unit at the hospital in Mumbai, Doctor Pratit Samdani shared. Bhosle is one of the most celebrated and versatile playback singers in the Indian music and film industry. With a career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages and genres. Fans on social media are praying for her speedy recovery as more updates on her health are awaited.

Even in her 90s, Bhosle has been performing at live shows. "At the age of 90, I have to stand for three hours on stage and sing songs, I'm happy I can do this at this age," Bhosle said in an interview ahead of her Asha At 90 concert tour a few years back. A video of her singing and dancing to the hit Punjabi track Tauba Tauba also went viral last year. With over 12,000 songs to her credit, she remains one of the most revered and recorded music artist in India.