Asha Bhosle Health Update: Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle Says Veteran Singer Hospitalised Due To Chest Infection, Extreme Exhaustion

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared a health update regarding the veteran playback singer after reports surfaced that she suffered a cardiac arrest on April 11 and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Zanai posted a picture with Bhosle, 92, and wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively (sic)."

Zanai Bhosle shared Asha Bhosle's health update on Instagram I Image: X

As per circulating media reports, Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest and is in a “critical state”. However, Zanai's post made no mention of a heart ailment. As per a medical representative at Breach Candy Hospital, Bhosle is being treated at the Emergency Medical Services unit.

Fans on social media are praying for her speedy recovery as more updates on her health are awaited. With over 12,000 songs to her credit, Bhosle remains one of the most revered and recorded music artist in India. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Advertisement

She sang her first film song Chala Chala Nav Bala for the Marathi film Majha Bal in 1943. From peppy numbers such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and O Haseena Zulfon Wali to soulful melodies like Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the classical Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye, Bhosle has been the voice millions tuned into. Rapper Kanye West sampled Bhosle's song Mujhe Maar Dalo, released in 1970, in his new album Bully.

Asha Bhosle is credited in over 12,000 songs in various Indian languages | Image: Instagram

Born in 1933 to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti, Bhosle is part of the illustrious Mangeshkar music family. She is the younger sister of the late singing icon Lata Mangeshkar. She eloped with Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1949. They divorced 1960. Bhosle later married composer RD Burman in 1980, with the duo churning out a big catalogue of hits. She has three children - Hemant, Varsha and Anand.