Asha Bhosle's Candid Reply To Why She, Sister Lata Mangeshkar Stopped Accepting Awards | Exclusive

For the legendary Asha Bhosle, the love of the listeners is bigger than any award she has received in her life, and she holds it dear. The iconic songstress was a guest at Legends and spoke in detail about her life, career and beyond in an unfiltered interaction with Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

While awards is a much revered honour for those working in the film industry, both on and off camera, Bhosle shared why and how she and her sister, the late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, stopped accepting them.

Asha Bhosle was a guest at Republic Media Network's Legends show | Image: Instagram

"Both me and didi (Lata Mangeshkar) used to get all the awards. Aur doosri taraf jo gaane gate hain unko bi award milne chahiye. Sabko milne chahiye na. Toh humne bola ki ab hum award lena band karenge toh accha rahega," Bhosle said with a smile. She also touched upon how she immensely cherishes the love the audience has showered on her and her family. The Piya Tu Ab To Aaja singer's fandom spans the world and her timeless hits are loved across generations. Bhosle joked how the admiration and affection of millions of her fans is way more than what she gets at home.

Asha Bhosle has received two National Awards | Image: Instagram

"Mujhe jeevan mein itna pyaar public ne diya hai jo ghar valon se nahi mila hai. Public ne itna pyaar diya hai. Chahe woh foreign mein ho ya India mein ho. Kolkata ho, ya Assam ho, aisa pyaar bahut kam milta hai kisi ko. Aur aisa pyaar milta hai kyunki hum audience se utna hi pyaar karte hain," Bhosle said.