Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 9: Animated Movie Witnesses Whopping 225% Jump In Biz From 1st Weekend, Nears ₹70 Crore Mark

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 9: The animated movie, part of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe (MCU), has picked up tremendous pace at the ticket window in its second week. On its second Saturday, Mahavatar Narsimha saw its highest single-day collection since its release on July 25 and not just that, the numbers have doubled up and touched ₹15 crore mark after the movie consistently collected in the range of ₹7-7.5 crore during its first week.

Mahavatar Narsimha roars at the box office

Mahavatar Narsimha has collected ₹67.95 crore in nine days. The first week biz of the film was ₹44.75 crore. However, the major jump for the movie came on its second weekend. On 2nd Friday, the Ashwin Kumar directorial minted ₹7.7 crore, followed by ₹15 crore on its second Saturday. The 100% growth in biz was due to the positive word of mouth the film has received during its initial run at the box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar | Image: X

Compared to the collections on its first Friday, which stood at ₹4.6 crore, the increase was over 225%, which is tremendous. The movie will look to mint close to ₹20 crore or more on Sunday (August 3) and then, the ₹100 crore club is certain. Mahavatar Narsimha is already the highest-grossing animated movie in India after it beat Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse (2023).

Mahavatar Cinematic Universe to have seven movies

Spanning over a decade from 2025 to 2037, the lineup features animated films that will be based on the 10 divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. The makers will kickstart the universe with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and culminate with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037. Here's the full release schedule -