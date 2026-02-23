Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu And Mrunal Thakur's Films Conclude Opening Weekend At ₹4.2 Crore

Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection: Both the films have been running parallel in India since the second day. However, given the number of shows, Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's starrer is performing better than Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama. Do Deewane Seher Mein has fewer shows in comparison to Assi.

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, Mrunal and Siddhant's romantic drama earned ₹1.45 crore at the box office, witnessing a 3.33 per cent decline from Saturday. Adding the 3-day collection, the total stands at ₹4.2 crore in India. The gross total is ₹5 crore. Do Deewane Seher Mein had an overall 12.56 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Chennai (36.25 per cent).

Helmed by Ravi Udywar and produced by Bhansali Productions, Zee Studio, and Ravi Udyawar Media, the film also starred Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta and Sandeepa Dhar in pivotal roles.

Assi box office collection day 3

Taapsee Pannu starrer was steady and earned ₹1.6 crore at the box office. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹4.2 crore in India. The gross total is ₹5 crore. Assi had an overall 12.19 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Chennai (40.50 per cent).

Advertisement

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie also stars Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathi and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

It will be interesting to see which movie takes the lead on Monday, as it will decide the fate of the rest of the week. If both the films manage to pass the test, then the opening week collection might conclude in double digits.