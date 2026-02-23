Dhurandhar 2: Emraan Hashmi To Play Mysterious Bade Sahab In Ranveer Singh Starrer? Letterboxd Hints So

Dhurandhar 2 is creating a heavy buzz on the internet now and then. In the latest, a website has accidentally revealed the actor of one of the most talked about character Bade Sahab. It is a mysterious character that was undisclosed in the first part, but in the upcoming instalment, the makers will be revealing who the character is. While many are speculating that it is a code for Dawood Ibrahim, other believed it is Maulana Masood Azhar. This will remain unclear until the movie hits the theatre, but we have got the hint who will be playing this character.

Emraan Hashmi makes the cast list of Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will continue after Hamza (played by Ranveer Singh) kills Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna). The upcoming film will pit Hamza against Major Iqbal (played by Arjun Rampal) and his boss, Bade Sahab. As the film is a month away to hit the theatres, Letterboxd has created a page introducing the cast and crew of the movie. While the cast name includes the first part, including Ranveer, R Madhavan, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi. There are new names who will be joining the cast in the second instalment, including Raj Zutshi (rumoured to play a Pakistani general) and Yami Gautam, doing a cameo role. Other than them, Emraan Hashmi is also mentioned in the list.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Letterboxd)

Given the recent stature of Emraan in the industry, fans are speculating that the actor will play the mysterious character Bade Sahab.

Netizens root for Emraan Hashmi as Bade Sahab

Soon after, the screengrabs of the web page went viral on Reddit, with netizens going gaga over this rumoured information. A user wrote, "damn it’s just Emraan Hashmi’s world, and we are just living in it." Another wrote, "Puri industry ek taraf aur Emraan bhai dusri taraf." A third user wrote, "Just looking at the casting makes me even more excited for the film."

However, we cannot vouch for the claims as Letterboxd is a public website open for edits by the public. We will have to wait for the trailer or movie to be released to clear the confusion.