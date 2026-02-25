Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 5: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Takes Lead, Beats Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film By ₹45 Lakh

Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection: Both the movies are struggling at the box office in India. However, Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama has finally taken the lead ahead of the conclusion of the first week. The film witnessed a spike in the collection on Tuesday, whereas Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's romantic film registered further decline.

Assi box office collection day 5

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film earned ₹85 lakh on the fifth day of the release, taking the total collection to ₹5.75 crore at the box office in India. Assi had an overall 12.21 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with maximum reported in Chennai (22.50 per cent). Seeing the pace of the collection, it seems the film will complete the opening week in the first position, but in the single digits.

Apart from Taapsee, the movie also stars Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathi and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. The plot follows the story of a lawyer (played by Taapsee Pannu) who takes on a case involving sexual assault and her journey to seek justice for her client. The film not only focuses on the sexual assault case but also offers a deep insight into the legal process and court hearings.

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹50 lakh at the box office. Adding the fifth-day collection, the total stands at ₹5.30 crore in India. Do Deewane Seher Mein had an overall 9.73 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with maximum reported in Chennai (19.67 per cent).

The film made a promising start at the box office, but the collection continued to decline. Helmed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.