Assi X Review: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed, Call It 'Hard-hitting' Courtroom Drama

Assi X Review: Taapsee Pannu starrer has finally hit the theatres today, February 20. The courtroom drama follows the story of a lawyer who takes on a case involving sexual assault and her journey to seek justice. The film is receiving positive reviews from the audience who watched the early shows. The movie buffs are also clearing out the confusion that the movie not just focuses on the sexual assault case, but how the legal system lags and the loopholes.

X (formerly Twitter) is flooded with positive reviews. A user wrote, "#Taapsee doesn’t just play strong characters, she makes you feel every ounce of their pain and power. #Assi is heavy but so worth it."

Another wrote, "Must watch the movie Assi. @anubhavsinha’s brilliant direction and the outstanding performances by @taapsee and Kani Kusruti will shake you to the core and force you to think about what’s happening in our society.”

"Assi is not just a courtroom drama , it is a bold and thought-provoking social mirror," a user wrote.

“#Assi (अस्सी) is not just a film, it’s a wake-up call. It shakes you with every scene, portraying the horrifying reality of how women and girls are preyed upon daily. It doesn’t entertain, it haunts and forces you to confront uncomfortable truths. The performances by @taapsee, @kani_kusruti, #Revathy, #ManojPahwa, #KumudMishra, @MdZeeshanAyyub, @naseeruddinshah, #SupriyaPathak, #SeemaBhargavaPahwa and #RajendraSethi are raw and powerful. This is a film that demands to be seen, felt, and reflected upon," a user wrote.

"The theatre was pindrop silent during so many scenes. That’s the impact #Assi is powerful and #Taapsee is the backbone of it," a user wrote.

