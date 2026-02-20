Inside Vijay Deverakonda's Family Home In Hyderabad: Al Fresco Chilling Space To Snug White Bedroom

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. Despite repeated queries from the media and paparazzi, the couple has been dodging all the questions regarding their nuptials. However, social media pages and regional publications continue to share key details about their big day with fans. Recently, videos showing Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad home decorated for celebrations have gone viral online. As these joyful rumours spread, let’s take a look inside the Liger actor’s family home.

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad house

In 2019, Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda bought a lavish home in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar worth reportedly ₹15 crore. The Arjun Reddy actor lives there with his father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, his mother, Madhavi, his brother, Anand, and their pet dog, Storm.

The grand white bungalow stands tall with several levels and a striking entrance. It also places him among some of Tollywood’s biggest names, as his neighbours include Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun.

The impressive entrance leads straight into the living room, where colourful artwork catches the eye. Tall pillars frame the space, and wide steps guide visitors to the doorway, creating a perfect backdrop for family photographs.

The actor uses his spacious living room as the perfect play area for Storm, who often enjoys himself there. White walls display a mix of modern and classic artwork. The room feels clean and simple, with only a few décor pieces, and each one draws attention in its own corner.

In Vijay Deverakonda’s all-white bedroom, a cosy bed with crisp sheets, a beige tufted headboard that matches the curtains, and a full-length mirror stand out immediately. A small shelf above the bed holds some of the star’s colourful keepsakes, which add contrast to the room's soft, muted tones. The bedroom follows the same neutral style as the living room, with large white windows, but wooden flooring adds warmth to the space.

His family room serves as the home's main hub. It includes a pantry and a dining bar set beneath eclectic pendant lights. A low sofa rests by the window, while quirky posters decorate the walls, and glossy flooring completes the look.