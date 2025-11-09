Astrologer Apologises After Brutal Trolling Over Wrong Prediction About Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Baby

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Friday (November 7) announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the announcement in a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram accounts. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 — Katrina & Vicky,” the post read. New parents received heartfelt congratulations from their film industry colleagues, close friends and family members.

Also read: Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Denies Harassment Claims From Director

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in December 2021 | Image: X

However, an astrologer got brutally trolled as his prediction of VicKat's first baby proved to be wrong. Its a common practice among those in the profession to speculate about the developments in celebrity lives. Anirudh Kumar Mishra is also known for predicting the lives of popular Indian celebs. In fact, Anirudh's prediction about Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's babies in 2021 turned out to be true. However, he got it wrong with Kat's baby.

Also read: Mohanlal Fans Boycott Major Ravi After He Announces Pahalgam Op Sindoor

Advertisement

In October, Anirudh claimed that newborn will be a baby girl. However, Katrina and Vicky were blessed with a baby boy. Anirudh also posted an apology on social media after he was trolled over his "bizarre" and wrong prediction. "My heartfelt congratulations to Vicky and Katrina on the blessing of a baby boy. My prediction, as per the Prashan Chakra, was incorrect; my calculation was flawed," his post read.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at a private ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple announced Katrina’s pregnancy in September this year. At the time, they had shared a polaroid where the two were seen looking joyfully at Katrina’s baby bump. It is said that the Tiger 3 star will be taking a long maternity break and will focus on bringing up the kid.