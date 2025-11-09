Pahalgam Op Sindoor: 'Boycott Major Ravi' Trends And It Has A Mohanlal Connection

Mohanlal and Major Ravi have worked in five movies so far, including some on based on the Indian Army | Image: Republic

Filmmaker Major Ravi has announced his next movie, Pahalgam: Op Sindoor, inspired by the tragic Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Indian military response in the form of Operation Sindoor that destroyed terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's befitting response, it was reported that titles related to Operation Sindoor were being registered by filmmakers for a potential movie based on the incident. However, social media users reacted to this with criticism and attacked such filmmakers for "milking" personal and national tragedy for financial gains. However, Major Ravi has now announced a film on the terror attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent Op Sindoor.

Major Ravi has announced a movie titled Pahalgam: Op Sindoor | Image: X

This also led to a "Boycott Major Ravi" trend on social media. It is said that Malayalam star Mohanlal is also associated with this project, even though no official confirmation has been shared in this regard. Mohanlal's fans are opposed to him starring in the movie and the reason behind it is not the related to the screen adaptation of the real life terrorist attack and India's measured response to terrorists.

#BoycottMajorRavi is trending due to Ravi's past controversies, including his defense of Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan amid right-wing protests. Fans have urged Mohanlal to abandon the project to protect his legacy, though neither party has issued an official response.

Moreover, Ravi's films have been dubbed "jingoistic". Some have even bashed him for working on outdated scripts that don't connect well with the masses. In this backdrop, Mohanlal's fans want him to not work with a director who has been critical of his recent movie.

Major Ravi and Mohanlal have worked on movies based on the Indian Army | Image: X