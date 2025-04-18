Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Name Baby Girl Evaarah, Share First Photo With Daughter

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul embraced parenthood for the first time on March 24. The couple took to their Instagram accounts to share the name of their daughter a month after her birth. In a joint post, the actor-cricketer announced that the infant is called Evaarah.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul reveal daughter's name

On April 18, the couple shared a photo of their infant daughter on Instagram. In the first photo, KL Rahul could be seen holding his daughter in his arms while new mom Athiya caresses her hair. The cricketer, who is busy with the ongoing IPL , shared the photo, calling his baby girl his ‘everything’.

The couple revealed that the name of their newborn is Evaarah. As per reports, Evaarah is a Sanskrit word which means ‘Gift Of God’. Sobhita Dhulipala, Anushka Sharma, and Malaika Arora took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents.



Also Read: Kesari Chapter 2 Will Stream On This OTT Platform After Theatrical Run

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcome baby 2 years after marriage

On March 24, Athiya and Rahul announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl. In a joint post, the couple shared a painting of two swans with the message, “Blessed with a baby girl”, followed by the date. They shared the post with simple emojis in the caption. Fans and well-wishers of the couple took to the comment section to congratulate the parents.



Also Read: Ground Zero: Srinagar Gears Up For 1st Red Carpet Premiere In 38 Years