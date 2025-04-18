Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Pick Gen Beta Name For Daughter, Know Its Meaning

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have embraced parenthood for the first time on March 24. The couple took to their Instagram account to share the first glimpse of their baby girl, on the occassion of KL Rahul's birthday. In their post, the cricketer, who is busy with the ongoing season of IPL , revealed that they have named their daugther, Evaarah. The couple's daugther was born in 2025, thus making her a part of generation beta.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced that the name of their daughter of Evaarah. They shared the post with the caption, “Our baby girl, our everything.” They shared that the name means ‘Gift of God'. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share that her full name is Evaarah Vipula Rahul.



Athiya added that the first name of her daughter means ‘Gift Of God’. The middle name, Vipula, is chosen by the couple to honour Athiya's maternal maternal and her daughter's ‘protector’. The last name of her baby girl is based on her husband, Rahul. As per reports, Evaarah is derived from a Sanskrit word. The meaning of he name is now going viral on social media.

Suniel Shetty shares a heartwarming post for his granddaughter

On April 15, veteran actor Suniel Shetty took to his LinkedIn account to pen a heartwarming note for her daughter Athiya Shetty as she takes on the new role of motherhood. He wrote, It’s funny how life works. You spend years chasing things you think will make you happy. The right roles, the right deals, a larger office, more money, the perfect comeback, more recognition. More everything. But you know what I’ve learned? That real joy mainly comes from the simplest of things. Becoming a grandfather recently – is a feeling I can’t even describe.”