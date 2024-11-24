Athiya Shetty Praises Husband KL Rahul On Creating History At Perth Test Match: The One Who Never...

Athiya Shetty is one of the biggest support systems of husband and Indian cricketer KL Rahul. She is the first one to praise him whenever he achieves a milestone in his career. Speaking of which, Rahul is currently playing Test of the 2024 against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. On the second day, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul broke records with an unbeaten opening partnership of 201. Jaiswal and Rahul’s partnership turned out to be the highest-ever opening stand for India in Australia, crossing the previous record of 191 runs set by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986. On achieving this milestone, Athiya took to her social media handle to heap praise on her husband.

Athiya Shetty is proud of her husband KL Rahul

Athiya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Rahul from the cricket ground in Perth. The text on the image reads, "The one who never gives up. never backs down,” she wrote for Rahul.

According to reports, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul now rank sixth among overall Indian partnerships in Australia, topped by the iconic VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar.

<i>(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)</i>

However, Rahul got out on the third day (today) of the Test match.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are expecting their first child in 2025

Earlier this month, Athiya and Rahul took to their respective Instagram handles and announced they are set to embrace parenthood in 2025. The announcement post was accompanied by the visuals of little feet and an evil eye emoji. The post reads, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.”