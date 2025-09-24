'Avtar Ji Ka Mukka...': Injured Badshah's Shout Out Post To Bads Of Bollywood With Bandaged Eye Worries Fans

Badshah left his fans confused after his latest Instagram post. The rapper shared a couple of selfies in which his eyes looked visibly injured. He shared the photos with a caption that was a shoutout to the latest series, Bads of Bollywood, in which he made a cameo.

Is Badshah really hurt or just promoting Bads of Bollywood?

On September 24, Badshah took to his Instagram account to share photos with the caption, “Avtar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaisee”. For those not in the know, the caption is a reference to a scene in Bads of Bollywood in which Avtar (played by Manoj Pahwa) knocks him out in a boxing match after he disses on his song. He also shared the hashtag of the show, along with the name of his recent song, in the caption.

In the second slide, the rapper had a bandage around his eye. He showed a thumbs up, gesturing that all was well, while his eye was patched. Taking to his Instagram stories, the rapper requested his followers to catch his new song and assured them that he would inform them of his injury.

Fans of Badshah wish him a speedy recovery

As soon as he shared the news of his ill health, his fans took to the comment section to wish him a speedy recovery. A user wrote, “Yeh Kya ho gaya? Abhi to aap Chicago main performance kar rahe they." Another said, “Get well soon”. Expressing disbelief, a user commented, “Ye Kya hua kaise hua". Another fan of the rapper said, “get well soon and speedy recovery brotha! Amazing performance in USA so the nazar followed! Hurry back in USA my man!”



A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram