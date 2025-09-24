Updated 24 September 2025 at 10:44 IST
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG Screenings Cancelled By Canada Theatre Over 'Inflated Sales' Allegations
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG is set to premiere globally today, September 24. However, a day before the screening, the exhibition of the movie was cancelled by a Canadian theatre.
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG is set for a global premiere on September 23. The movie has generated significant buzz and has amassed a decent collection in the pre-release sales. However, the movie hit several roadblocks before hitting the screens in North America, Europe and Canada. A Canadian multiplex, York Cinema, took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to share a press note notifying the cancellation of the exhibition of OG.
The press note comes after an ongoing dispute between the multiplex chain and the North American distributor of the film, Prathyangira Cinema. In the brief, York Cinema specified that individuals from the North American distribution have reached out to them to artificially inflate sales numbers to boost the economic value of future South Asian films. A part of the note reads, “York Cinemas has previously faced requests by individuals affiliated with the distributor of OG in North America to artificially inflate sales numbers to increase the economic value of future OG South Asian films. This was apparently done in an effort by such individuals to gain greater control over the South Asian film industry in North America.”
Furthermore, the cinema chain stated that it has decided not to showcase They Call Him OG, citing, “York Cinemas refuses to engage in unethical business practices and supports and encourages all groups within the South Asian community to flourish.”
The cinema chain assured cinegoers who have already purchased tickets that they will be refunded the full amount.
OG faces multiple content delays
Not just box office inflation, several other cinema chains have also pointed out that the full OG movie has not been delivered to them till the last minute. Distributors of the film in Europe fumed over the delay in the content. Prathyangira Cinemas cancelled the screening of the Tamil version of OG in North America due to multiple delays.
