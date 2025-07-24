Ahead Of War 2 Trailer, Slick Fan Edit Shows How Hrithik 'Kabir' Roshan Goes Rogue and Sets A Clash With Jr NTR's Vikram

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are awaiting the release of their highly anticipated movie War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is a sequel to the previously released War, starring Tiger Shroff. While the teaser has already created a heavy buzz among fans, they are awaiting the trailer to learn about the plot of the sequel. As the trailer is a day away from being unveiled, a fan edit is going viral on the internet that shows Hrithik's character Major Kabir Dhaliwal's journey from being a celebrated officer to going rogue (to protect the nation), and now his face-off with Jr NTR's character Vikram.

A look at the journey of Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War to War 2

In a viral X video, the user takes us 6 years back when Hrithik enters the frame as Major Kabir after he completes a mission. As the video continues, it shows an intense face-off between Hrithik and Tiger Shroff. Cut to War 2, Hrithik, a rogue agent, is set to fight Jr NTR, who is a celebrated actor from South Indian cinema. Except name, makers haven't revealed anything about his character. But they have offered a glimpse of an epic showdown between the two. The 46 seconds of the video revive all the memories of War, which will help the viewers watching the trailer of War 2.

Apart from an epic face-off, Hrithik and Jr NTR will also be seen dancing off, just like the previous release where Hrithik and Tiger set the mood, with their epic dance moves in the Holi scene.

All about War 2