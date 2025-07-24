Are Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya Trying To Pull An Ashish Chanchlani-Elli AvRam? WATCH

Updated 24 July 2025 at 13:48 IST
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are creating a heavy buzz on the internet with their joint appearances and social media exchange, sparking dating rumours and how. Speaking of which, the rumoured couple were snapped at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning, meeting off together to an undisclosed location. The video is going viral on the internet, which shows them twinning in white ensembles.
In a video shared by a paparazzo, Veer and Tara can be seen arriving together in the same car. The SkyForce actor looks dashing in a cream coloured jacket paired with white pants, while Tara looks gorgeous in a black T-shirt paired with white shorts and a matching jacket. The duo added sunglasses to accentuate their looks.
They happily greeted the paparazzi but didn't pose for them and straightaway entered the airport premises.
The duo were first rumoured to be dating when they were snapped together leaving a restaurant. A few days later, Tara shared TS photos from her music video shoot with AP Dhillon. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Tu hi ae chann. Meri raat ae tu." Soon after Veer commented, "My" followed by a star and red heart emoticon. Tara was quick to reply, "Mine".
This Instagram exchange grabbed everyone's attention, making netizens believe that something is brewing between the two and not even trying to hide it.
The 29-year-old actress was previously in a relationship with Aadar Jain. The couple dated for a few years before their abrupt breakup in 2023. A year later, he proposed to his best friend Alekha Advani in 2024, and in February 2025, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai.
Published 24 July 2025 at 13:48 IST