Awarapan 2 Big Update: Disha Patani To Star Opposite Emraan Hashmi In Romance Movie, Shooting Set To Begin This September- Reports

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan was a blockbuster love story created by Mohit Suri and Mukesh Bhatt, and fans have waited for its sequel for years. Although the film failed at the box office, it gradually gained a cult status, making its revival worthwhile.

The constant demand over the years pushed the makers to announce the sequel to Awarapan, with Emraan Hashmi returning as Shivam Pandit. However, reports suggest that Nitin Kakkar has replaced Mohit Suri as the director.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Mukesh Bhatt and Nitin Kakkar have signed Disha Patani as the female lead in Awarapan 2. A source close to the publication said, “Much like Awarapan, the sequel too is an intense love story, set against the backdrop of the gangster world. The spirit of the first part is intact, and the makers are expanding the world into a sequel format with 2x the romance and 2x the emotions. Emraan Hashmi will be playing Shivam Pandit, whereas details of Disha's character have been kept under wraps.”