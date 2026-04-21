Awarapan 2 Books Independence Day Release Slot Before Jailer 2, Will Rajinikanth Starrer Get Postponed?

The makers of Awarapan 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Emraan Hashmi’s cult classic, have officially confirmed its release date. They shared the announcement on social media. It will be interesting to see whether Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 will clash with Nitin Kakkar’s directorial or shift its release, as both films were expected to arrive around the same time.

Awarapan 2 will release in cinemas on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend. The film stars Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani. On Tuesday, the team behind the film, including Vishesh Films, shared a special post on social media. They posted a series of intriguing visuals and wrote, “Keep yourself FREE this Independence Day weekend🇮🇳 and Join us on Aug 14, 2026, Awarapan 2 in Cinemas.”

The makers describe the film as “the action drama where one man battles for love, death, and redemption.” Disha Patani also shared her excitement through an update on her Instagram. The team is currently completing the final stage of production for Awarapan 2.

Meanwhile, Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, has completed filming. The makers announced their tentative release in June 2026, and there were rumours that the makers may release it around August 2026 as well.

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