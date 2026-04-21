Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Mourns Grandfather’s Passing, Pens Emotional Tribute: I Will Carry You...

Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda is grieving the loss of her grandfather, who recently passed away. She shared an emotional note on Instagram, remembering him with love and expressing her heartbreak at losing the “only love of her life.” Her fans offered their condolences in the comments.

On Tuesday, Aneet shared a photo on Instagram in which she is holding her grandfather’s hand. She wrote a heartfelt note with the image, remembering him and expressing her love and grief.

“The only love of my life… You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget makhan. You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory,” she wrote.

She continued, “I will hold on to both. I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get. I will carry your kindness and your light into every dark room. I will carry your stories and tell them to the world. I will carry your love, you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind. I will carry you.”

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She ended her note with, “I spotted the brightest star in the sky today, and I knew where you went. I love you. I love you. I love you, Dadu. I love you so much. Always, beyond what time can hold.”

Aneet once shared that her grandfather has been living with the disease. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India last year, she said, “My dadu has Alzheimer’s disease, which is why the film felt even more emotional to me. He has reached a stage where he cannot remember most things, but I believed in this film because it says ‘dimaag bhool jaata hai par dil kabhi nahi bhoolta (the mind forgets but the heart does not)’, and that’s very true for my dadu. He doesn’t remember my name; he doesn’t remember much, but he calls me Heeraput, or Makkhan.”

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