Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Disha Patani Starrer Opens To Record ₹23.40 Cr, Becomes Emraan Hashmi's Highest Opener

Actor Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit seems to have finally got his due at the box office, as the action-thriller 'Awarapan 2' has emerged as the highest-grossing film among the actor's solo starrers and the biggest opener from the Vishesh Films-Emraan Hashmi combination.

The film's strong opening has also marked a strong comeback for the franchise, with moviegoers showing a clear interest in seeing Hashmi return to the action-packed world of Awarapan.

'Awarapan 2', the sequel to the 2007 film 'Awarapan', has earned Rs 23.40 crore on its opening day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film has also crossed the lifetime collection of the first 'Awarapan' on its opening day itself. According to Adarsh, 'Awarapan 2' has emerged as the third-biggest opener of 2026, after 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Border 2'.

AUDIENCE ROCKED – TRADE SHOCKED... #Awarapan2 is SENSATIONAL on Day 1...

🔥 Emerges as the highest-grossing #EmraanHashmi starrer

🔥 Emerges as the highest-grossing film from the #VisheshFilms – #EmraanHashmi combo

🔥 Crosses the *lifetime business* of #Awarapan [first part] on… pic.twitter.com/UIX4s7Tlpx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2026



The opening has also put the film ahead of the first-day business of films, including 'Bhooth Bangla', 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Dhamaal 4', 'Cocktail 2' and 'Alpha', according to the trade analyst.

With August 15 being a holiday, the film is expected to see another strong day at the box office.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, 'Awarapan 2' brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani and Suvinder Vicky.

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