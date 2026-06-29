Awarapan 2 Teaser Out: Emraan Hashmi As Shivam Pandit Is Back To Conclude The Journey, Shabana Azmi And Disha Patani Join Cast

Awarapan 2 Teaser: Nostalgia hits hard the moment the original song Toh Phir Aao plays in the background of the teaser. After a long wait, the makers have finally unveiled the first look of Awarapan 2 on Monday, June 29. The over 1-minute clip offers a peek into the film, marking the return of gangster Shivam Pandit after 19 years.

(A still from Awarapan 2 teaser | Image: YouTube)

Watch Awarapan 2 teaser

The teaser opens with Emraan riding a bike in the deserted area with a voice playing in the background, "Kuch logo ki kahaaniyan unki marzi sai khatam nahi hoti. Unki kahaani dusro kai likhi jati hai". In the next frame, he is shown visiting the grave of his lover Aaliah Hamid (played by Shriya Saran). In the 2007 film, she was mistakenly shot by her father due to Shivam's (played by Emraan) criminal life. This incident severely impacted Shivam.

(A still from Awarapan 2 teaser | Image: YouTube)

The teaser then shows Shivam reminiscing about how he was shot and was brought back to life by a monk, and since that day, he has been challenging his death. However, now he is on a journey to finally end this pain. He mouths a powerful dialogue, "Is baar yeh awarapan khatam hoga, ya main." It was followed by scenes where Emraan is seen performing high-octane action.

(A still from Awarapan 2 teaser | Image: YouTube)

The teaser also offers a glimpse of Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. Interestingly, Azmi will be portraying a negative role for the first time in her career. She will be seen portraying the role of Nafisa in the movie. Apart from them, the film will also star Randeep Hooda; however, the makers are yet to unveil his look from the film.

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All about Awarapan 2

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, the film is being produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film will release in the theatres on August 14, clashing with Batwara 1947.