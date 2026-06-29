Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Wedding On Cards? Composer's Uncle Y Gee Mahendra Confirms

Anirudh Ravichander has been rumoured to be getting married to the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran. While he did deny the marriage rumours last year year, his uncle Y Gee Mahendra confirmed it publicly. In a recent interview with KPTV, the veteran actor praised the composer and confirmed that his nephew is gearing up for a big wedding.

Is Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran getting married?

Speaking to KPTV, Mahendra called Anirudh a "very soft boy" and added that he is getting married. "That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father's business genes. They're a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business," he was quoted as saying.

However, he didn't reveal when and where the wedding will take place.

How did Anirudh Ravichander react to the wedding buzz back in March 2026?

Following the wedding speculation, Anirudh took to social media last year and wrote, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours."

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During a recent public appearance, Anirudh was once again asked about his marriage. Even though the reporter didn't mention Kavya's name, he asked Anirudh for an invite to his nuptials. Responding to the query, Anirudh replied humourously in Tamil, "This again."

Anirudh Ravichander's key projects

Key upcoming projects from Anirudh include Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, Shah Rukh Khan's King and Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth's film, tentatively titled KHxRK. Apart from scoring in movies, Anirudh is expected to be busy with his concerts and events.