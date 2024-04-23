Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have been married to each other 15 years. This winter, the duo will be coming up on their 16th wedding anniversary. However, the road to choosing one another was not always seamless for the childhood sweethearts.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about the time when he broke up with Tahira Kashyap



Ayushmann Khurrana recently made an appearance on Mashable Mehfil. Among several topics, he discussed his early years dating his now-wife, Tahira Kashyap. For the unversed, Ayushmann's first brush with fame was back in 2004 when he won the second season of a rather popular reality television show. At the time, he had left Tahira, motivated by the female attention he was getting from all over. He said, "It is very difficult to deal with fame when you are 16, 17, and in your teens. I remember I broke up with my then-girlfriend because I was getting attention from other girls. I went through that phase when you're just getting a taste of fame and popularity."

However, the actor could barely manage six months without his lady love, going right back to her with an apology in tow. Ayushmann added, "I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh at that time and I broke up with Tahira saying that 'I want to live my life' but after 6 months I went back to her and told her 'I can't do this anymore..."

When Ayushmann Khurrana found out about his wife's cancer diagnosis



Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have battled the latter's stage 0 breast cancer. In a 2019 podcast, My Ex-breast, the actor recalled feeling abjectly helpless when he and Tahira got the news.

He said, "We were together in Delhi when we got to know about it from a doctor, we didn't know at all. There was a time when both of us were very vulnerable sitting in a hospital. Again, you know people are asking for pictures where we were sitting. I was hiding behind a pillar, the security guy, and feeling terrible." Tahira has since, made a full recovery, and has even opened up about the journey in her book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother.